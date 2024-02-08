Advertisement

US trade deficit: The US trade deficit shrank in November due to a dip in imports, according to data released by the US Commerce Department's Census Bureau on Tuesday. The deficit decreased by 2.0 per cent to $63.2 billion, contrasting with the previously reported figure of $64.5 billion for October, which has now been marginally adjusted from the initially stated $64.3 billion. Economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated a widening trade deficit, forecasting it to reach $65.0 billion in November.

The trade dynamics had a neutral impact on the economy's third-quarter growth rate of 4.9 per cent. However, the growth for the last quarter is expected to be moderated by reduced inventory accumulation, as businesses brace for potentially subdued demand following the Federal Reserve's cumulative 525 basis points interest rate hikes since March 2022.

Current projections for the fourth quarter suggest a growth rate that could reach as high as 2.5 per cent on an annualised basis. The government is set to release a comprehensive report on GDP growth for the October-December period later this month, providing further insights into the economic landscape.

(With Reuters inputs)