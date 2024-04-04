×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 18:49 IST

Unemployment claims rate in US shoots up to surpass projections

Though layoffs increased to a 14-month high in March, job cuts were little changed compared to the same period last year.

Reported by: Business Desk
Unemployment
Unemployment | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

US jobless claims: A significant increase has been seen in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits compared to last week’s expectations as the US labour market conditions have gradually eased.

The initial claims in terms of state unemployment benefits saw a rise to 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 221,000 for the week ended March 30, the Labor Department said on Thursday. A Reuters poll which saw economists take part had forecast 214,000 claims in the latest week.

Advertisement

Claims had bounced around between 212,000 and 210,000 for much of March. There were 1.36 job openings for every unemployed person in February compared to 1.43 in January, government data showed this week.

The worker shortages persisted in industries like construction. Though layoffs increased to a 14-month high in March, job cuts were little changed compared to the same period last year.

Advertisement

Labour market resilience is anchoring the economy, with gross domestic product increasing at a brisk 3.4 per cent annualised rate in the fourth quarter. Growth estimates for the first quarter are as high as a 2.8 per cent pace. That strength, combined with still-high inflation, could see the Federal Reserve delaying a much-anticipated interest rate cut this year.

Reiterating that the US central bank has time to deliberate over its first rate cut, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said that this in a nod to the economy's stamina and high inflation. Since March 2022, the Fed has raised its policy rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range.

Advertisement

The number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid, a proxy for hiring, dropped 19,000 to 1.791 million during the week ending March 23, the claims report showed.

The claims data have no bearing on March's employment report, scheduled to be released on Friday, as they fall outside the survey period. Nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 200,000 jobs in last month after rising by 275,000 in February, according to a Reuters survey. The unemployment rate is forecast unchanged at 3.9. 

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs) 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 18:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Navami

Foods For Ram Navami

2 minutes ago
SpiceJet

SpiceJet restarts flights

2 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam Interview

8 minutes ago
Trees That Sheltered Lord Rama, Laxmana, Sita During Exile

Over 7,500 trees cut

8 minutes ago
Former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam

Will Sanjay Nirupam Join

9 minutes ago
Google account block

Premium search pricing

9 minutes ago
Representative

Philippines growth rate

10 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri

A low for Indian Football

12 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

13 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

14 minutes ago
Unemployment

US weekly jobless claims

16 minutes ago
Top 10 employers in the world in 2023

Samsung's profit spike

16 minutes ago
Apple

Apple's payment options

17 minutes ago
Republic Business Technology Awards 2024

RBETA 2024

18 minutes ago
Spotify

Spotify's new CFO

19 minutes ago
KKR

IPL 2024: Points Table

21 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma & Hardik Pandya

MI Captaincy Saga

23 minutes ago
Gold

Gold hits record high

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  2. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo