Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank records 24% surge in Q3 profit

The primary contributor to this positive financial outcome was the growth in interest income.

Business Desk
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank | Image:X Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Profit surge: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has reported a robust financial performance in the third quarter ending December 2023, with a notable 24 per cent increase in its net profit, reaching Rs 116 crore. This compares to a net profit of Rs 93.5 crore during the same quarter of the preceding year. The bank's total income demonstrated a significant uptick, rising from Rs 712 crore in the year-ago period to Rs 889 crore in the current quarter.

The primary contributor to this positive financial outcome was the growth in interest income, which surged to Rs 806 crore, marking a notable increase from Rs 641 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Improved asset quality

One of the key highlights of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's performance is the improvement in asset quality. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank registered a decline, constituting 3.04 per cent of gross loans at the end of December 2023, compared to 3.58 per cent in the same period a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, witnessed a significant reduction, contracting from 0.72 per cent at the end of the third quarter in FY22 to 0.19 per cent in the current reporting period.

This financial outcome positions Utkarsh Small Finance Bank favourably, reflecting both robust profit growth and a strengthened asset quality profile. The positive trajectory is indicative of the bank's effective strategies and prudent financial management in navigating the economic landscape. The bank's management remains optimistic about its performance, emphasising its commitment to sustaining and building upon this growth in the coming quarters.

(with PTI inputs)

Published January 28th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

