Vi in underwater metro: Telecom giant Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced on Wednesday the deployment of its network infrastructure along the East-West Metro corridor route in Kolkata for the city's newly inaugurated Underwater Metro Rail Service.

The company has installed network infrastructure at all 17 stations along the Green Line route, ensuring seamless connectivity for Vi customers travelling on the 16.6-kilometre stretch of the Green Line metro.

The completion enables commuters to enjoy uninterrupted connectivity while using the underwater metro rail service. This move improves the overall travel experience for passengers, ensuring they remain connected throughout their journey.

Vi's network deployment comes at a time when the telecom industry is witnessing increased demand for connectivity and digital services. The completion of this project highlights Vi's plans to meet the evolving needs of its customers and provide innovative solutions to enhance their daily lives.

(with PTI inputs)