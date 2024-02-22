Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 14:28 IST

Viaplay reports 3.4% rise in Q4 organic sales amid recapitalisation

The streaming company recently completed recapitalisation, aiming to stabilise its business amid increasing living costs.

Business Desk
Viaplay reports 3.4% rise in Q4 organic sales amid recapitalisation
Viaplay reports 3.4% rise in Q4 organic sales amid recapitalisation | Image:Official website
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Viaplay sales surge: Swedish video streaming company Viaplay reported a 3.4 per cent increase in its organic sales for the fourth quarter, supported by ongoing growth in total sales, despite a slight revenue decline in its main market, the Nordic region.

Viaplay recently completed a 4 billion Swedish crown ($387 million) recapitalisation, aiming to stabilise its business amid increasing living costs that are impacting consumer demand.

Advertisement

CEO Jorgen Madsen Lindemann stated, "The recently completed recapitalisation is part of the retransformation of Viaplay Group, which is work in progress and will take time."

The company, which competes with streaming giants like Netflix and Disney+, recorded an operating loss before associated company income and items affecting comparability of 230 million crowns for the last three months of 2023, compared to a loss of 284 million in the same period a year earlier.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 14:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

16 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

16 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

16 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

16 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

21 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After UP, Congress Likely to be a Junior Partner in Delhi Too

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago

  2. Will Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son Akaay be an Indian or British?

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Carlos Alcaraz offers an injury update after Spaniard got hurt at Rio

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  4. Kiren Rijiju Calls Yami Gautam's Article 370 A 'Powerful Narration...'

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE | 'Temples Have Been Centres of Knowledge & Science': PM Modi

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo