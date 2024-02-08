Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Bilaterals, investment pacts await global leaders

Advertisement

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Known for attracting key global investors and facilitating cross-cultural exchange, Vibrant Gujarat Summit, a mega event initiated two decades ago, will this year provide a platform for bilateral meetings to facilitate investments in Gujarat’s fast-growing economic ecosystem. The summit will be held between January 10- 11 and is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday held a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

Prior to the roadshow, PM Modi welcomed the UAE president at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport when the latter arrived there. Sitting in a car, both the leaders waved at the people who gathered in large numbers on both sides of the road to greet them.

The roadshow that lasted 15 minutes, began from the airport and ended at the Indira Bridge, a distance of around three kilometres. Banners were erected on the road to welcome the UAE president. From the bridge circle, both the dignitaries headed to their respective destinations in Gandhinagar, officials said. PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, where the UAE president will be the chief guest.

Earlier in the day, Modi held bilateral meetings with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. At around 3 pm, he inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show. The VGGS is a global forum for business collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development. There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this year's summit, a press release said.

Tesla among attractions

Among important developments in the run up to the summit, includes American EV maker Tesla’s reported plans to set up a manufacturing plant in Gujarat. Despite several media reports regarding Tesla’s interest in setting up of a facility in western India, there have no been no official statements, either from the Gujarat government or the US-based auto major, confirming the electric car maker's India foray.

Aircrafts developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will be showcased at the event to reflect the defense prowess of the country. “This exhibition will be witnessed by the delegation from the rest of the world and will lead to more bilaterals that will be manifested in the summit,” a senior official in the government of Gujarat stated. Altogether more than 31 countries are the partner countries to facilitate visits of their senior delegations, including ministers and heads of states to hold bilateral agreements signed in the backdrop of the summit.

Global leaders ascend

Several global business leaders have also been arriving at the Mahatma Mandir where they are carrying out closed door meetings with the PM and official statements over the MOUs signed will be discussed by Wednesday evening or even can be expected to be mentioned by the PM in the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday morning.

The highlight of day-one of the summit is also the 3km long roadshow that will be organized on Tuesday evening, when the UAE president MBZ will be present. He will in fact also be present as a chief guest at the inauguration ceremony and many MOUs between the two countries are also expected to be signed. Notably, the PM will also be visiting the UAE to inaugurate a temple in February. In fact, many non oil deals will also be signed between the two countries and will be announced by the end of the summit.

Bilateral meeting will be held with the President of Mozambique and Czech Republic at Mahatma Mandir. In fact PM Modi also met with the Deakin University delegations who are setting up a campus in Gift city and inaugurating the same on January 10. Apart from that, meetings with the global CEOs were also held. In fact, the PM will be a part of the Global FinTech Leadership Forum, where he will speak to various FinTech company heads and speak to them about the investment opportunities at Gift city. High Commissioners of various countries will also have country sessions from Wednesday onwards and will be having discussions on the trade opportunities with India.

