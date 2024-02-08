Vibrant Gujarat summit: MoUs in semiconductor sector among slew of pacts

Advertisement

Summing up the summit: The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed in various industry verticals, that have been earmarked as priority areas by the Gujarat government. These pacts were inked after Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Chief Minister had reaffirmed that green energy, space economy, FinTech and semiconductors will be the main focus of the Vibrant Gujarat summit.

Slew of MoUs

Three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed in the semiconductor sector on the second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on Thursday, one of them with South Korean firm Simmtech which committed an investment of Rs 1,250 crore in Gujarat for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, an official said.

The other two pacts were business-to-business collaborations involving four different companies, including corporate giants like ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, Micron Technology and Cisco, he said. A slew of other agreements in various sectors were also finalised on the second day of the three-day summit.

Advertisement

Five MoUs were inked in the port sector with the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) finalising agreements with the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard in areas of jetties and infrastructure development, with investment proposal of Rs 800 crore and Rs 174 crore, respectively, said Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) Rahul Gupta. On day two of the summit, a lot of focus were on the same verticals and various MOUs were signed.

Space economy key driver

In one of the key segments, on space economy and space related innovation, discussions were held to deliberate on the collaboration of the government agencies and the private players. This was referred to as ‘a driver of a country's economy’ by several of the panelists as well. In fact, the discussion revolved around the economising the innovation in space and also the finding and cooperation of how space findings impact the lift on earth.

An MoU between the Gujarat Knowledge and Inspace for technology innovation to be used for semiconductor production was also signed in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, ISRO chief S Somnath. “We have to learn and adapt as to how we can use the knowledge that we have gathered and how we can use it to our benefit and economic development. And how it impacts each and everyone of us. We can use the knowledge in verticals of agriculture as well for yield estimation, among other verticals,” Somnath said.

Advertisement

The CM reiterated that the MOUs that had been signed between the government of Gujarat and InSpace which was for developing a cluster for innovative space manufacturing verticals. “Gujarat is going to be the one stop destination for the space innovation and space sector,” Patel said. In fact a major part of the discussions had been about the democratisation of the space sector for the people in the world. And specially how the defence sector can also benefit from the same.

Semiconductors, AI and memory

In another session, attended by the union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and major semiconductor players such as Sanjay Mehrotra, President & CEO at Micron Technology, who also announced the plant that they will be setting up in Gujarat. “Memory is at the heart of semiconductor manufacturing. We don't exist in a vacuum but also with the help of various ancillary units who help. In order to enable us, Simmtech has also come up with facilitation for the Gujarat plant we are setting up. In fact, we have already set up the plant and the training program is also being done in Malaysia,” Mehrotra said.

GIFT as the new global market

Another highlight of the Vibrant Gujarat summit, was that of the investments at GIFT city and the MoUs signed. Announcements have been made about the Gift city stating that Abu Dhabi Investment authority had become the first sovereign fund to be set up in Gift city, said an official statement.

“Mizuho bank has now become the second Japanese bank to set up their IFSC banking unit in Gift city. In fact the Transworld group has also announced ship leasing and aircraft leasing facilities,” the statement added. “We are rapidly expanding and we are facilitating the quick and efficient movement so that fast paced development, setting up of offices can take place. The world is seeing the potential of Gift city. We are looking at a very targeted and conscious involvement and building of ecosystems,” said Tapan Ray, MD Gift city. Apart from this, Accenture has shown keen interest in setting up a space in Gift city and also Stonex Group, is setting up a Bullion Trading desk at the GIFT IFSCA.

Advertisement