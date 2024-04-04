Advertisement

Vistara flight adjustments: Vistara Airlines is considering reducing its flight operations due to a shortage of pilots, according to a Reuters report. During a meeting with employees on Wednesday, the CEO disclosed plans to adjust crew schedules and potentially scale back flights to address the ongoing disruptions caused by the sudden pilot shortage.

Pay protest disruption

Since April 1, Vistara, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has reportedly cancelled over 125 flights. This disruption followed a notable number of pilots taking sick leave at the end of March. Some pilots went on leave in protest of a pay revision and increased fatigue stemming from a busy schedule.

However, CEO Vinod Kannan attributed the shortage primarily to pilots reaching their flight duty time limits, rather than solely due to sick leave. Kannan assured employees that measures would be taken to alleviate pressure on pilots, with visible improvements expected in rostering from May onwards. Additionally, Vistara is considering scaling back its network, although specifics are yet to be determined.

Boeing jets deployed

Vistara, operating over 300 flights daily, did not respond immediately to requests for comment. In a previous statement, the airline cited various reasons for cancellations, including crew availability issues. To mitigate disruptions, Vistara has deployed Boeing widebody jets on some domestic routes.

The series of cancellations and delays prompted India's civil aviation ministry to step in and monitor the situation closely. The aviation regulator has requested daily updates on flight disruptions as efforts continue to address the challenges faced by Vistara.



(With Reuters Inputs)