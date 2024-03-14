Advertisement

VW targets affordable EV: Volkswagen has set its sights on introducing an affordable electric vehicle by 2027, according to statements made by VW brand chief Thomas Schaefer. The decision on which model to pursue will be finalised in the coming weeks, with four project teams currently developing proposals for the vehicle, tentatively named ID.1. It is projected that the vehicle could hit the market by 2027, as indicated in presentation slides.

VW's 3-year electric plan

In addition to this entry-level EV, Volkswagen plans to launch 11 new electric vehicles under its brand over the next three years. Amongst these is the ID.2, set to debut in 2026 at an estimated price of 25,000 euros, alongside models developed in collaboration with Chinese manufacturer Xpeng for the Chinese market.



VW Group CEO Oliver Blume mentioned that a decision on an entry-level model priced around 20,000 euros will be made this year, with the possibility of partnerships not being ruled out in this endeavour.

Volkswagen's inter-brand cooperation

The carmaker, amidst a 10 billion euro cost-cutting initiative for its VW brand, highlighted an 80 per cent increase in operating profit for its mass-market brands last year, largely attributed to enhanced cooperation between Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Skoda, and SEAT/CUPRA. This cooperation is aimed at improving efficiency, competitiveness, and innovation, ultimately benefiting customers worldwide.



Furthermore, Volkswagen anticipates improved results this year, buoyed by the effects of closer cooperation amongst its brands, as well as increased sales stemming from enhanced raw material and component supply.



(With Reuters Inputs)