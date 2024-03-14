×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:56 IST

Volkswagen aims to introduce affordable electric vehicle by 2027

VW Group CEO Oliver Blume considers decision on 20,000 euro entry-level electric model this year, open to potential partnerships.

Reported by: Business Desk
Volkswagen EV
Volkswagen looks to bring entry-level EVs | Image:Volkswagen
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

VW targets affordable EV: Volkswagen has set its sights on introducing an affordable electric vehicle by 2027, according to statements made by VW brand chief Thomas Schaefer. The decision on which model to pursue will be finalised in the coming weeks, with four project teams currently developing proposals for the vehicle, tentatively named ID.1. It is projected that the vehicle could hit the market by 2027, as indicated in presentation slides.

VW's 3-year electric plan

In addition to this entry-level EV, Volkswagen plans to launch 11 new electric vehicles under its brand over the next three years. Amongst these is the ID.2, set to debut in 2026 at an estimated price of 25,000 euros, alongside models developed in collaboration with Chinese manufacturer Xpeng for the Chinese market.

VW Group CEO Oliver Blume mentioned that a decision on an entry-level model priced around 20,000 euros will be made this year, with the possibility of partnerships not being ruled out in this endeavour.

Volkswagen's inter-brand cooperation

The carmaker, amidst a 10 billion euro cost-cutting initiative for its VW brand, highlighted an 80 per cent increase in operating profit for its mass-market brands last year, largely attributed to enhanced cooperation between Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Skoda, and SEAT/CUPRA. This cooperation is aimed at improving efficiency, competitiveness, and innovation, ultimately benefiting customers worldwide.

Furthermore, Volkswagen anticipates improved results this year, buoyed by the effects of closer cooperation amongst its brands, as well as increased sales stemming from enhanced raw material and component supply.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 17:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Houses

Vistry to build homes

a few seconds ago
FIITJEE on Salary Delays

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

a few seconds ago
Missing For Over 1 Month, Korean National Traced By Delhi Police

Missing Korean National

a minute ago
germany Ukraine

Germany on Taurus

3 minutes ago
where was taste of christmas filmed

Where was 'Taste of Chris

5 minutes ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee keeps lead

7 minutes ago
Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys BO Feats

10 minutes ago
PV Sindhu struggled to find form in 2023

Sindhu goes down

11 minutes ago
Mumbai Ranji Trophy

MCA doubles prize money

13 minutes ago
Lahiru Thirimanne's car after an accident

Lahiru car accident

13 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

14 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

15 minutes ago
Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days

16 minutes ago
vande bharat

Trichy-Bengaluru Train

18 minutes ago
India blind cricket team

Blind Cricket: IND vs SL

18 minutes ago
A woman and her young son died in Rajasthan after a speeding car rammed their vehicle.

Rajasthan Road Accident

21 minutes ago
Red Sea crisis

John Lewis stock delays

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News4 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 4 hours ago

  3. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News5 hours ago

  4. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo