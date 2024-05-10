Volkswagen India associates with e-marketplace for government's procurement of VW cars 

Advertisement

From iconic Ambassador to VW: Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Friday announced that it will associate with Government e Marketplace (GeM), to facilitate direct procurement of Volkswagen cars by Government departments. This strategic association reflects Volkswagen’s commitment to enhancing the accessibility of its GNCAP 5-Star rated range for government entities across the country, according to a company release.

“GeM is an innovative online marketplace established by the Government of India, serving as a centralised platform for government departments to procure goods and services efficiently,” said Volkswagen statement.

Car procurement by PSUs, ministries

The list of buyers includes central and state ministry departments, public sector units (PSUs), autonomous bodies, and local bodies. By offering Volkswagen Cars on GeM, Government agencies can purchase GNCAP 5-star rated Volkswagen cars at a competitive price in a streamline manner. Through GeM, Government agencies can procure their bulk or singular purchase of select variants of Taigun and Virtus that are both GNCAP 5-Star rated, available through a streamlined procurement process.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We at Volkswagen India have continued to enhance the accessibility of our model range to a diverse set of buyers in India. Our Omni-channel solution spans our entire product range and this association serves as a commitment to making German-engineered mobility solutions even more accessible across the nation.” Volkswagen India has continued to amplify its focus on customer-centricity. By the association with GeM, government departments can explore and purchase -

Enhancing accessibility

The Volkswagen brand is committed to enhance the accessibility of its portfolio of fun-to-drive, safe, German-engineered products across a diverse range of buyers - Premium mobility is now more accessible through GeM: Government departments and officials eligible for GeM (Government e Marketplace) buying, can avail competitively priced options on select variants of Volkswagen models for singular or bulk purchases - Volkswagen Brand's GNCAP 5-Star safety rated cars now on GeM: Select variants of India's safest SUVW, the Taigun along with striking & exhilarating premium midsize sedan, the Virtus will be available for purchase on GeM