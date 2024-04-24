Advertisement

Volvo expects demand: Volvo Cars anticipates strong demand this year following increased unit sales in the first quarter. Despite missing operating earnings forecasts due to reduced revenues and losses at its Polestar division, the Swedish automaker remains optimistic about its prospects.



Operating income for Q1 declined to 4.7 billion Swedish crowns from the previous year's 5.1 billion, primarily due to a decrease in sales attributable to adverse foreign exchange rates and lower contract manufacturing sales. This figure fell short of the JPMorgan consensus, which had projected operating income of 5.93 billion crowns.



However, adjusted operating income, excluding joint ventures, associates, and one-time items, saw an 8 per cent increase to 6.8 billion Swedish crowns.

JPMorgan highlights growth

JPMorgan noted Volvo's double-digit sales growth and the ongoing ramp-up of EX30 production, indicating a positive start to the year. CEO Jim Rowan affirmed confidence in sustaining high electric vehicle (EV) margins and profitability despite industry challenges.



While the industry faces sluggish EV sales growth and cost-cutting pressures, Volvo's BEV gross margins climbed to 16 per cent in the quarter, up from the previous quarter's 13 per cent, supporting Rowan's belief in further margin improvements.



In February, Volvo announced the cessation of further funding for Polestar, a move aimed at addressing concerns raised by analysts who viewed the luxury car brand as a drain on Volvo's resources.



Analyst Hampus Engellau from Handelsbank highlighted higher losses in Polestar during the quarter, impacting reported EBIT figures.



(With Reuters Inputs)