VoteAsYouAre initiative: Air India Express commemorates 19th anniversary

Encouraging people to vote: In connection with its 19th anniversary scheduled to be marked on April 29, Air India Express has launched an elaborate campaign aimed at first-time voters, staying true to its legacy of fostering connections among people, places, and cultures, said a company statement.

The airline has introduced the #VoteAsYouAre initiative, aimed at empowering and mobilising India's youth to exercise their voting rights in the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha elections.

“As part of this initiative, Air India Express is offering a 19 per cent discount across its extensive domestic and international network to first-time voters aged 18 to 22 who are flying home to cast their votes,” said the statement.

Bookings for these discounted fares can be made through the airline's mobile app or website, airindiaexpress.com, for travel to the airport nearest to the respective constituency of the voter. This offer is valid from April 18 to June 1, 2024.

#VoteAsYouAre campaign

The #VoteAsYouAre campaign underscores the airline's commitment to promoting the significance of voting, particularly among young adults participating in their first election. With nearly 1 billion eligible voters, making it the world's largest democratic exercise, this initiative seeks to encourage India's youth to make their voices heard and actively contribute to shaping the nation's future, the statement added.

Dr Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India Express, emphasised the airline's role as a catalyst for change, bringing together people, places, and cultures across borders. He highlighted how #VoteAsYouAre symbolises the company's dedication to empowering the youth and fostering a culture of active citizenship and democratic participation.

Air India Express serves 31 destinations across India, including major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, as well as key regional hubs like Lucknow, Guwahati, and Kochi. First-time voters can avail of this offer across Air India Express's fare families, which include Xpress Lite, Xpress Value, Xpress Flex, and Xpress Flex Plus, catering to a range of travel preferences and needs.

This initiative not only makes it easier for young voters to exercise their right to vote but also demonstrates Air India Express's appreciation for their engagement in shaping the country's future. By facilitating travel for first-time voters, the airline aims to play a meaningful role in promoting democratic participation and civic engagement across India.