Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 16:27 IST

VTB aims for $7 billion annual profit by 2026: CEO

VTB bounced back in 2023, reporting a record profit of 432.2 billion rubles after facing challenges in the previous year.

Business Desk
Russia's second-largest bank VTB
Russia's second-largest bank VTB | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

VTB's profit projections: VTB, Russia's second-largest bank, anticipates a robust growth trajectory with an annual net profit expected to exceed 650 billion rubles ($7.12 billion) by 2026, according to CEO Andrei Kostin. This projection comes alongside the unveiling of a new three-year strategy for the institution.

Following a challenging period, VTB rebounded, reporting a record profit of 432.2 billion rubles in 2023, a notable recovery from the sanctions-induced loss experienced in the previous year.

As part of its initiatives, VTB has been instrumental in Russia's shift towards alternative payment systems, seeking to reduce reliance on the dollar and exploring opportunities in markets such as China. Despite some challenges in currency conversions, particularly with certain friendly currencies, VTB remains optimistic about its financial messaging system's effectiveness.

While demand for deposits in China's yuan may be subdued, VTB is focused on expanding its presence in remote regions of Russia, aiming to gain market share currently dominated by Sberbank. Projected profits stand at 520 billion rubles in 2025, with further growth anticipated to reach approximately 650 billion rubles by 2026.

Kostin stressed the importance of positioning VTB as a bank catering not only to businesses but also to individuals, as part of its strategy to compete with Sberbank effectively.

The bank's recovery and substantial profit growth are expected to enable it to resume dividend payments from 2026 onwards, with an estimated total payout of 80 billion rubles. Kostin even hinted at the possibility of dividend payments based on the bank's 2024 results.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 1st, 2024 at 16:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

3 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

8 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

8 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

9 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

9 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

9 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

17 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

17 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

2 days ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

2 days ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hyderabad: IAF Flight Suffers Technical Snag, Makes Emergency Landing

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Ajinkya Rahane backs Shreyas Iyer ahead of Ranji Trophy semi final

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Bangladesh Shopping Mall Fire: Death Toll Climbs to 46

    World15 minutes ago

  4. Hum Saath Saath Hai Co-stars Sonali, Karisma Spotted Together At Airport

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. 'सिलेंडर नहीं बम ब्लास्ट है',तेजस्वी सूर्या ने कर्नाटक CM से मांगा जवाब

    17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo