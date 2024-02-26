Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

OPINION

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Warner Bros Discovery makes case against media M&A

Advertising at WBD’s traditional cable TV channels declined 12% in the quarter.

Reuters BreakingviewsJennifer Saba
Warner Bros
Warner Bros | Image:Warner Bros
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Doom loop. Warner Bros Discovery is showing it can’t merge its way out of trouble. The HBO owner’s first full year since Discovery and Warner Media united turned out to be a grim one. Boss David Zaslav lived up to his reputation as a master at finding cost cuts. But the problem for any media deal is that the industry’s woes can overwhelm even the best execution.

There was little to like in WBD’s fourth-quarter results unveiled on Friday. Revenue fell 7% year-over-year to $10.3 billion, while its net loss came in at double analysts’ expectations, according to LSEG data. Shares of WBD tumbled around 10% in response.

There are plenty of reasons for the decline. Advertising at WBD’s traditional cable TV channels declined 12% in the quarter. Hollywood strikes paralyzed its TV and movie studios, causing revenue from selling shows like Apple TV hit “Ted Lasso” to fall by 15% at its networks unit.

Above all, Zaslav, who led Discovery when it struck a deal to combine with Warner Media, says that the latter company was in worse shape than realized under former parent AT&T. Now that 2023’s results are in, it’s plain how far off the mark his hopes were. The combined company was expected to pull in $52 billion in total revenue and $14 billion of adjusted EBITDA last year. It fell short of those goals by 20% and 27%, respectively.

True, Zaslav is the first of his Netflix-chasing peers to squeeze out a profitable year in streaming, generating $103 million in EBITDA from direct-to-consumer operations. But lucrative domestic subscribers fell by 2.6 million from 2022’s end; growth has shifted to far lower-revenue international customers.

Where Zaslav really delivered is slashing costs. The company found $4 billion in savings from the Warner deal, $1 billion over initial estimates, and could find more yet. But that doesn’t answer the other side of the equation. WBD needs to show it can grow.

The danger is that Zaslav may be tempted to strike yet another deal to fulfill that goal. WBD has held talks to possibly merge with rival Paramount Global, a struggling media peer. The idea is similar: The answer to media’s problems is to get bigger. But these results show the flaw in that plan - no matter how well Zaslav could pinch their combined pennies, smashing media companies together might just make a bigger player to be felled by a bad industry.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

