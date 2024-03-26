×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

Wealthy Indian women opt for diverse investments in equities, gold and real estate

In a survey of 105 affluent women with a net worth over Rs 10 crore, 61.9% preferred listed equities, 54.3% favored gold, and 41% chose real estate.

Reported by: Business Desk
Women's wealth trends
Women's wealth trends | Image:Freepik
Women's wealth trends: High-net-worth Indian women have a strong inclination towards diversified investment portfolios, with a notable preference for equities, gold, and real estate, signifying evolving trends in wealth management.

Conducted amongst 105 affluent women with a net worth exceeding Rs 10 crore, the survey highlights a departure from conventional investment patterns. Listed equities emerged as the top choice for 61.9 per cent of participants, followed by gold, favoured by 54.3 per cent, and real estate, attracting 41 per cent of respondents.

Modern wealth strategies

This shift towards diverse asset classes indicates a departure from traditional investment strategies, reflecting a nuanced approach to wealth accumulation amongst high-net-worth female investors. Alternative investments and fixed income instruments also grabbed notable interest.

Despite the preference for diverse assets, respondents exhibited a cautious stance towards risk, with an average risk tolerance rating of 5.1. Only 16 per cent identified themselves as strongly inclined towards risk-taking, highlighting the importance of tailored risk management strategies.

Empowerment through involvement

In terms of financial decision-making, less than half (47 per cent) reported strong involvement in family financial matters, suggesting the potential for increased empowerment and participation in shaping financial outcomes.

Satisfaction levels with existing wealth management partners were moderate, with an average rating of 5.9, indicating room for improvement in service delivery. Only 6.2 per cent expressed extreme satisfaction, highlighting the need for enhanced client-centric approaches.

Over 80 per cent of respondents acknowledged the necessity for dedicated wealth management solutions tailored to women, signalling a growing recognition of the distinct financial objectives and service expectations of female investors.
 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

