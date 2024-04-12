×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

Western Balkans economic growth falls short of EU convergence targets: World Bank

In 2023, growth dropped to 2.6% from 3.4% in 2022, mainly due to weaker EU economy, a key trading partner.

Reported by: Business Desk
World Bank data disclosure
World Bank data disclosure | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

Western Balkans economic forecasts: The World Bank's latest report projects economic growth in the six Western Balkan countries to reach 3.2 per cent this year and 3.5 per cent in 2025, marking a return to pre-pandemic levels. However, the growth rate is deemed insufficient for rapid convergence with the European Union (EU).

In 2023, growth slowed to 2.6 per cent from 3.4 per cent in 2022, driven mainly by consumption and trade. This slowdown reflects the impact of a weak economy in the EU, a key trading partner for the Western Balkans.

The report highlights remaining risks, including weaker investment and trade with the eurozone, linked to global growth weakness. It also warns of potential flare-ups in geopolitical tensions, outward migration, electoral uncertainty, and persistent inflation.

While inflation rates in the region decreased in 2023, ranging from 2.2 per cent in Bosnia and Herzegovina to 7.6 per cent in Serbia, GDP per capita in the region remains at almost 40 per cent of the EU average. The World Bank emphasises the need for the region to implement reforms to narrow this development gap.

The EU's new Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, including a 6 billion euro investment plan, presents an opportunity for economic development through reforms and investments, particularly in the green economy. World Bank officials suggest that investing in the green transition and enhancing city liveability could further stimulate regional growth.

(with Reuters inputs)

Published April 11th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

5 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

7 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

8 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

9 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

11 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

11 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

11 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

15 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

18 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah IPL stats

19 minutes ago
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields

Hema

19 minutes ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Walks In Style

19 minutes ago
Chamkila Screening

Chamkila Screening

20 minutes ago
Ameesha Patel

Ameesha In Ethnic Attire

21 minutes ago
Vatsal Sheth And Ishita Dutt

Vatsal Poses With Wife

23 minutes ago
Waluscha De Sousa

Waluscha In Blue

25 minutes ago
Preity Zinta

Preity Looks Pretty

26 minutes ago
Mini Mathur

Mini Looks Elegant

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo