Western Balkans economic forecasts: The World Bank's latest report projects economic growth in the six Western Balkan countries to reach 3.2 per cent this year and 3.5 per cent in 2025, marking a return to pre-pandemic levels. However, the growth rate is deemed insufficient for rapid convergence with the European Union (EU).



In 2023, growth slowed to 2.6 per cent from 3.4 per cent in 2022, driven mainly by consumption and trade. This slowdown reflects the impact of a weak economy in the EU, a key trading partner for the Western Balkans.



The report highlights remaining risks, including weaker investment and trade with the eurozone, linked to global growth weakness. It also warns of potential flare-ups in geopolitical tensions, outward migration, electoral uncertainty, and persistent inflation.



While inflation rates in the region decreased in 2023, ranging from 2.2 per cent in Bosnia and Herzegovina to 7.6 per cent in Serbia, GDP per capita in the region remains at almost 40 per cent of the EU average. The World Bank emphasises the need for the region to implement reforms to narrow this development gap.



The EU's new Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, including a 6 billion euro investment plan, presents an opportunity for economic development through reforms and investments, particularly in the green economy. World Bank officials suggest that investing in the green transition and enhancing city liveability could further stimulate regional growth.



