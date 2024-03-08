×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

WhatsApp to roll out Unicode 15.1 emojis for Android users

Unicode 15.1, introduced in September last year, brings several new emojis, including a phoenix, lime, edible mushroom, and various people-based emojis.

Reported by: Business Desk
WhatsApp
WhatsApp | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

WhatsApp Unicode emojis: WhatsApp's latest beta version for Android now incorporates Unicode 15.1 emojis into its keyboard, a feature that has been eagerly awaited by users. Although Unicode 15.1 emojis have been visible on Gboard for some Android users, WhatsApp's emoji keyboard has yet to support them. This update brings Android users closer to the emoji experience already available to Apple iPhone users, who gained access to Unicode 15.1 emojis with the iOS 17.4 update.

In addition to the emoji update, recent beta releases of WhatsApp for Android have introduced other notable features, including the long-awaited sticker maker/editor and potential integration of WhatsApp calls into the Google Phone app, mirroring a functionality already present on iOS devices.

Advertisement

Unicode 15.1, introduced in September last year, brings several new emojis, including a phoenix, lime, edible mushroom, and various people-based emojis with different directional variations. These additions improve the expressive capabilities of WhatsApp conversations.

While some users may already see Unicode 15.1 emojis on WhatsApp's emoji keyboard, others may need to check their enrollment status in the WhatsApp beta program via the app's Play Store listing or consider sideloading the specific beta version.

Advertisement

WhatsApp began implementing support for Unicode 15.1 on Android in late January, indicating ongoing development efforts to enhance user experience.

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

