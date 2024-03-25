×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

WikiLeaks' Assange’s extradition hearing in UK court on March 26

52-year-old Assange has been indicted on 17 espionage charges and a charge of computer misuse.

Reported by: Business Desk
Julian Assange
Julian Assange | Image:Wikimedia Commons
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Wikileaks case in UK: A London court will on Tuesday pronounce judgment on whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will get one final appeal in England to challenge extradition to the United States on espionage charges. 

A two-judge bench is scheduled to issue a judgment on March 26 (Tuesday) morning in the High Court that could put an end to Assange's long legal saga, or extend it further. Incase Assange fails in winning the right to appeal, his legal team fears he could be swiftly sent to the US to face charges, though they are likely to ask the European Court of Human Rights to block any transfer.

The 52-year-old Assange has been indicted on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over his website's publication of a trove of classified US documents almost 15 years ago. American prosecutors allege that Assange encouraged and helped US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks published. 

In a two-day hearing last month, Assange's counsel had argued that he was a secrecy-busting journalist who exposed US military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan. 

Extraditing Assange to the United States, they said, would expose him to a politically motivated prosecution and risk a “flagrant denial of justice.” The US government said that Assange's actions went way beyond those of a journalist gathering information and put lives at risk in his bid to solicit, steal, and indiscriminately publish classified government documents.

The Australian computer expert has been held in a British high-security prison for the past five years. Assange's family and supporters say his physical and mental health have suffered during more than a decade of legal battles, including taking refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London from 2012 until 2019.

“Julian is a political prisoner and he has to be released,” said Stella Assange, who married the WikiLeaks founder in prison in 2022. Assange's lawyers say that he could face up to 175 years in prison if convicted, though American authorities have said the sentence is likely to be much shorter.

(With agency inputs) 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 23:20 IST

