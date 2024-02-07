Wings India: Andhra’s ‘kalamkari’ becomes 10th ethnic art to adorn Air India Express aircraft

Advertisement

Art and Aviation: While the inauguration of Airbus A350 on the first day of “Wings India 2024” exhibition being organised by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry in Hyderabad, created a record in India’s aviation history, Air India's focus on creative rebranding was also on display. The four-day event, which started on Thursday will continue till Sunday.

Leaving visitors spellbound, Tata-owned Air India Express showcased the latest addition to its fleet VT-BXH, a Boeing 737-8 aircraft adorned with the intricate ‘kalamkari’ pattern as part of its iconic new brand identity, said a statement of the airline. Kalamkari is a traditional Indian art form that involves hand-painting or block-printing on fabric using a pen-like tool called ‘kalam’ or wooden blocks.

Patterns of India theme

At its brand launch in October last year, Air India Express introduced the contemporary version of its tail art heritage with the ‘Patterns of India’ theme on the variable tail fin design of each new aircraft. Kalamkari often features intricate and detailed motifs, including mythological characters, epic scenes, flora, and fauna. The use of the ‘kalam’ in freehand drawing or block-printing results in fine outlines and details in kalamkari patterns. These designs often involve repetition and symmetry, creating visually appealing and balanced compositions, said the statement.

“The addition of this ninth Boeing 737-8 aircraft to Air India Express’ fleet is a testament to the rapid growth trajectory of the airline. The airline aims to add another 41 modern, fuel-efficient Boeing 737-8 aircraft in the next two years,” the statement said.

Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express said he was enthusiastic after the new addition, "At Air India Express, our aim is to offer exceptional customer service with the unique warmth and cultural richness that is representative of India.

The Kalamkari-themed new aircraft is a symbol of our commitment to celebrating India's diverse cultural heritage through our varying tail art,” “As we continue to progress on this transformation journey, we aim to connect people, places, and cultures, offering a seamless and digitally enabled travel experience,” Singh said.

Nine art forms so far

Notably, Air India Express’ fleet boasts a vibrant array of aircraft, each uniquely reflecting the rich tapestry of Indian culture through its tail art. The airline’s tail art designs include diverse patterns from across the length and breadth of India. Bandhani and Patola from Gujarat, Gamosa from Assam, Jamdani from West Bengal, Jamawar from Kashmir, Phulkari from Punjab, Kanjeevaram from Tamil Nadu, Banarasi from Uttar Pradesh and Kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. These designs pay homage to the diversity and craftsmanship of India's textile heritage, representing a fusion of cultural artistry and modern aviation. Air India Express’ unique and vibrant aircraft carry not just guests but also the essence of India's cultural legacy, making every journey a celebration of heritage and innovation, the airline has said.

Technology showcased

Air India Express’ growth in network and innovation is showcased at Wings India 2024, which features a global ministerial conference, a global CEOs' forum, business -to-business and business-to-government meetings, an awards ceremony, and more. The event is expected to be the largest civil aviation gathering in Asia, featuring exhibitions, chalets, demonstration flights, static displays, aerobatics, media conferences, and seminars for commercial, general, and business aviation.