IT services company Wipro's CEO and MD has decided to step down from his position, the company announced on April 6.



He will be succeeded by Wipro veteran and CEO for Americas, Srini Pallia as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company, effective immediately.



Delaporte, who has helmed the third-largest IT services company by volume for four years, has departed from his role in pursuit of passions outside the company, Wipro said.



The announcement comes ahead of Wipro announcing its results for Q4FY24 on April 19. Delaporte, based in France, will continue in his role till the end of May.



Chairman of the company Rishad Premji said, "Srini is an ideal leader to lead Wipro at this pivotal moment for our company and industry. Over the past four years, Wipro has undergone a major transformation under the most challenging external conditions. Srini has been an integral part of this journey. His client-centric approach, growth mindset, strong execution focus, and his commitment to Wipro's values, make him the perfect fit as we enter the next chapter of growth and profitability.”



Pallia will be based in New Jersey and report to the Chairman.



Wipro said Delaporte spearheaded a significant transformation at the company for the past four years, with Premji thanking him for the strong foundation for his successor to effectively build upon.



“Thierry will continue until the end of May, working closely with Srini and me to ensure a smooth transition,” Premji added.



Pallia, a Wipro veteran and member of the Wipro Executive Board, has been with the company for over three decades.



His most recent role was as the CEO for Americas 1, which is their biggest and fastest growing strategic market.



He was responsible for diverse industry sectors in the capacity of his former role, establishing their vision and implementing growth strategies which resulted in increased market shares within these sectors.



