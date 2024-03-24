Advertisement

World Bank Data Access: The World Bank is set to broaden access to its proprietary data, including information on debt defaults, in a bid to attract greater private sector investment in developing nations, announced World Bank President Ajay Banga.

Banga, addressing the China Development Forum, revealed that the World Bank Group facilitated $41 billion of private capital for emerging markets last year and secured an additional $42 billion from the private sector for bond issuance, with higher figures anticipated this year.

Economic sowdown concerns

Despite these strides, Banga stressed the need for further advancement, citing a slowdown in economic growth in developing countries, dropping from 6 per cent to around 4 per cent over two decades. He highlighted the dire consequences, with each percentage point reduction pushing around 100 million people into poverty alongside escalating debt levels.

Highlighting a concerning gap between the anticipated influx of 1.1 billion young workers in the next ten years and the expected creation of only 325 million jobs, Banga stressed the urgency for action. To address impediments hindering private sector investment, the bank convened a focus group of 15 chief executives from asset management firms, banks, and other relevant entities, identifying issues such as regulatory uncertainties and political risks.

In an effort to boost investor confidence, the World Bank, in collaboration with development institutions, will commence publishing private sector recovery data categorised by country's income level, beginning next week. Additionally, data on private sector defaults segmented by credit rating, as well as sovereign default and recovery rate statistics since 1985, will be made public.

Capital channeling plan

Banga outlined the overarching objective of these initiatives: to channel more private sector capital into developing economies, fostering impactful growth and job creation. He also disclosed ongoing efforts to establish a securitisation platform aimed at facilitating the flow of institutional investments, potentially unlocking $70 trillion for emerging markets.

Banga lauded China's transformative journey over the past five decades as a testament to what is achievable, commending its substantial job creation, poverty reduction, and environmental strides. Notably, China, once a significant borrower from the World Bank, now stands as one of its major contributors.



(With Reuters Inputs)