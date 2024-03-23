Advertisement

WCopEF educational plans: The World Cooperation Economic Forum (WCopEF), in collaboration with the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) and the Confederation of NGOs of Rural India (CNRI), is embarking on a mission to create 500 campus cooperatives in universities nationwide. This initiative aims to attract young individuals to the cooperative movement.

The WCopEF revealed plans to launch a 'Campus Cooperative' at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi as part of this endeavor. Dileep Sanghani, Founder of WCopEF and Chairman of IFFCO, emphasized the importance of youth participation in advancing the cooperative sector. He believes that Campus Cooperatives could serve as a catalyst to engage talented youth and elevate the sector.

Binod Anand, Executive President of WCopEF, highlighted the objective of making university campuses self-sufficient. Campus cooperatives are envisioned to meet the needs of students, including food items, while also providing them with opportunities to learn business skills and leadership.

Anand, who also serves on a government panel to enhance the minimum support price (MSP) system, emphasized that Campus Cooperatives could establish direct links between students and farmers, thereby eliminating intermediaries.

The WCopEF, comprising leading experts from the cooperative sector, aims to promote cooperative movements and address sector-related challenges globally. Through this initiative, the forum seeks to create a platform for dialogue with governments and stakeholders worldwide, advocating for the cooperative cause.

(with PTI inputs)