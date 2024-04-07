×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 11:24 IST

X challenges Brazil's 'forced' order to block certain accounts

Elon Musk, owner of X Corporation, vowed to explore legal options to challenge potential office closures in Brazil due to financial concerns.

Reported by: Business Desk
Elon Musk announces successful Neuralink brain chip implant in human recipient amidst controversy
Elon Musk | Image:Twitter
  • 2 min read
Twitter challenges Brazil: X Corporation, formerly Twitter, has announced its intention to contest a court order from Brazil mandating the blocking of specific popular accounts. The company disclosed on Saturday that it was compelled by legal rulings to implement these blocks but is unable to disclose specifics due to legal restrictions.

Elon Musk, the owner of X Corporation, expressed concern over the potential financial impact and the threat of office closures in Brazil. He vowed to explore legal avenues to challenge the order.

X Corporation stated that it is unclear why these blocking orders were issued and is prohibited from revealing which accounts are affected. Additionally, the company faces the risk of daily fines if it does not comply with the court's directives.

Musk stresses legal threats

Musk emphasised the seriousness of the situation, noting that the judge has imposed substantial fines, threatened employee arrests, and even threatened to restrict access to X Corporation's services in Brazil. This action comes amid broader discussions around free speech, particularly in response to actions taken by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

​Last year, Moraes initiated an investigation into executives from the social messaging platform Telegram and Google's parent company Alphabet. This investigation was linked to their involvement in a campaign against a proposed internet regulation bill. 

The bill aimed to hold internet companies, search engines, and social messaging services accountable for identifying and reporting illegal content, with significant penalties for non-compliance.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 7th, 2024 at 11:24 IST

