×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 11:05 IST

Xiaomi enters China’s EV race in fine form

Investors added almost $8 billion to the group's market capitalisation on Tuesday after the long weekend.

reuters
Katrina Hamlin
Xiaomi SU7 launch
Xiaomi SU7 launch | Image:Xiaomi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dialled in. Smartphone maker Xiaomi's first car, the battery-powered SU7 sedan, is debuting in a cutthroat market where growth is slowing. But boss Lei Jun has clocked nearly 90,000 orders in 24 hours, the company said on Friday, and buyers face a wait of up to 7 months. Investors added almost $8 billion to the group's market capitalisation on Tuesday after the long weekend, suggesting they are finally taking his ambition seriously.

There was already reason to have confidence in the roadmap. Lei built his $48 billion business empire on internet-connected electronics, ranging from smartphones to robotic dogs. Chinese drivers are more and more focused on their vehicles' infotainment, dashboards and assisted driving features, making that knowhow especially valuable.

Advertisement

However, Lei has picked a difficult path, pricing the mid-range sporty-looking model at 215,900 yuan ($29,870). It falls within the most competitive segment in China: Lei is going head to head with Tesla's Model 3, BYD's Han, and a fleet of other established marques.

The flood of orders and a waiting list indicate the SU7 will be a more formidable rival than previously thought. Analysts expect their car sales to reach around 10 billion yuan this year, per Visible Alpha, which equates to 3.2% of Xiaomi's overall forecast revenue and just shy of 50,000 unit sales at the SU7 starting price. Xiaomi's first day of orders is close to doubling that figure.

Advertisement

Of course, a long wait might erode the number of would-be buyers. Ramping up production is tough, even for more experienced manufacturers. Xpeng and Tesla, for example, have seen sales held back by production constraints in the past. The project could also be a drag on Xiaomi's finances.

Assuming similar margins to peers Nio and Xpeng in their early days, and around 60,000 annual unit sales, the company would generate a net loss of around 4.1 billion yuan, Citi estimates. That compares with an 8.4 billion yuan adjusted net profit reported in interim results for the first half of 2023, and is equivalent to about half the more than $1 billion net cash the company had as of June.

Advertisement

Cars remain a tiny part of the business but Xiaomi is already valued at around one times expected sales for 2024, similar to Nio and Xpeng. The next challenge for Lei is to keep a lid on any losses as his new venture charges up.

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 11:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vistara flight

Vistara Cancellations

a minute ago
BJP announces 112 candidates for Odisha assembly polls

BJP List of Odisha Polls

a minute ago
Amit Shah Has No Moral Rights to Ask For Votes in K'taka: Siddaramaiah Amid EC Heat on Son

Congress Slams BJP

a minute ago
Tips To Understand Your Hair Type

Understanding Hair Type

2 minutes ago
Yathindra Siddaramaiah

India News LIVE

5 minutes ago
Barbara Baldavin

Barbara Baldavin Dies

9 minutes ago
Tesla vs BYD EV sales

BYD sales decline

10 minutes ago
MI vs RR: Hardik Pandya after losing match to Rajasthan Royals

Hardik's FIRST reaction

11 minutes ago
Ramdev

SC Raps Patanjali

15 minutes ago
Karishma married Vikas in December 2022 and the couple lived with Vikas's family.

Noida Murder

19 minutes ago
Yoga Poses To Increase Concentration

Yoga For Concentration

21 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

21 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan Passes Through Mumbai's 'Marvelous' Coastal Road Tunnel

Amitabh Bachchan

23 minutes ago
Summer colour combinations

Summer Colour Combos

23 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma during MI vs RR match

Rohit Sharma and Hardik

32 minutes ago
tennis ball

US ATP Tour

32 minutes ago
Education News

CTET July Registration

34 minutes ago
Fire in Navi Mumbai

Fire in Navi Mumbai

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Why Are Students in Karachi Boycotting Coca-Cola?

    World16 hours ago

  4. Has cricket found its Ronaldo or Djokovic in the form of Pandya?

    Sports 18 hours ago

  5. Shaheen FURIOUS with PCB over FAKE 'My duty to back our captain' remark

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo