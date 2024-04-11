×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2023 at 15:42 IST

Xiaomi India teams up with United Way to upskill transgender community

It will identify beneficiaries in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru regions based on their willingness, attitude and aptitude.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Xiaomi India with United Way India to upskill the transgender community
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Smart device maker Xiaomi India has joined hands with United Way India to upskill the transgender community through a skill development programme that will create employment opportunities for beneficiaries across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru regions.

According to a statement, the partnership aims to upskill 100 transgender persons with the knowledge of laptop, computer and mobile handset repair to enhance their employability and provide sustainable livelihood options to them.

"With technology usage at an all-time high, this skill development programme is a gateway for the transgender community to secure jobs with leading mobile companies and pave the way for their entrepreneurial journey," the statement said.

The selected individuals' training programme will span over four months and incorporate an experiential learning approach. It will cover different modules such as basic electronics, software and hardware, and hands-on practical training.

United Way India will identify beneficiaries in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru regions based on their willingness, attitude and aptitude to participate in the training, the statement said. 

After completing the programme, trainees will actively engage in income-generating activities and self-employment ventures.

Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B said the collaboration with United Way India is a testament to the company's firm belief in the transformative power of technology. 

"We are delighted to work towards upskilling the transgender community and contributing to a more inclusive and equitable society and providing them with a sustainable future," Muralikrishnan said.

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2023 at 15:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lucknow International Airport Terminal 3 is to be operational with world-class facilities.

Digi Yatra set to expand

a few seconds ago
PM Modi

PM meets gamers

a few seconds ago
Incident of chain snatching in Noida caught on CCTV

Snatching in Noida

a minute ago
Adam Zampa

Zampa's IPL withdrawal

4 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson

Kohli on youngsters

4 minutes ago
Akasa Air

Pets on Akasa Air

5 minutes ago
IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Live Score & Updates:

IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Live

5 minutes ago
Bengaluru water crisis

Bengaluru Water Crisis

6 minutes ago
Elon Musk's Tweet On PM Modi Breaks Internet

Tesla's Interest in India

6 minutes ago
Astrology influencer worried over solar eclipse stabs partner, kills daughter

Astrologer Kills Family

7 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Top UCL goal scorers

9 minutes ago
Chaos erupted in the Arizona legislature as Republican lawmakers sought to side-step any discussion of the 1864 abortion law.

Arizona Legislature Chaos

9 minutes ago
Modi Aims To Uplift Poor, Dalits and Every Section While INDI Bloc Promotes Own Members: Amit Shah

Amit Shah

12 minutes ago
Himachal Weather Update: Rain And Snow Likely From April 13-15

Himachal Weather Update:

12 minutes ago
Thalapathy Vijay in GOAT

Vijay's GOAT Release Date

13 minutes ago
Khavda renewable energy park

Renewable energy park

14 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to Lead BJP's Poll Campaign in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan Today

Lok Sabha LIVE

15 minutes ago
PM Modi's Candid Conversation With India's Top Gamers is Breaking Internet

Modi

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata Knight Riders gets a VITAL BOOST in middle-order

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. Encounter Underway in J&K's Pulwama, One Terrorist Killed

    India News7 hours ago

  3. LIVE: Varanasi Court to Hear Both Sides in Gyanvapi Case Today

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Pune: Share Trading Racket Busted in Pimpri Chinchwad, 5 Arrested

    India News10 hours ago

  5. ‘Sleeping Thief’ Held, Who Used To Whisk Away Valuables While Lying Down

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo