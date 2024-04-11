Advertisement

Smart device maker Xiaomi India has joined hands with United Way India to upskill the transgender community through a skill development programme that will create employment opportunities for beneficiaries across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru regions.

According to a statement, the partnership aims to upskill 100 transgender persons with the knowledge of laptop, computer and mobile handset repair to enhance their employability and provide sustainable livelihood options to them.

"With technology usage at an all-time high, this skill development programme is a gateway for the transgender community to secure jobs with leading mobile companies and pave the way for their entrepreneurial journey," the statement said.

The selected individuals' training programme will span over four months and incorporate an experiential learning approach. It will cover different modules such as basic electronics, software and hardware, and hands-on practical training.

United Way India will identify beneficiaries in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru regions based on their willingness, attitude and aptitude to participate in the training, the statement said.

After completing the programme, trainees will actively engage in income-generating activities and self-employment ventures.

Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B said the collaboration with United Way India is a testament to the company's firm belief in the transformative power of technology.

"We are delighted to work towards upskilling the transgender community and contributing to a more inclusive and equitable society and providing them with a sustainable future," Muralikrishnan said.