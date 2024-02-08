‘Yen-denominated Green Bonds’, can REC Ltd’s push contribute in India’s energy transition goal?

Advertisement

Energy Transition Goal: In an endeavour to ensure a sustainable future, REC Ltd, a 'Maharatna' company under the administrative control of Ministry of Power, and a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) has issued its inaugural green bonds issued under its US$ 10 billion global medium term notes programme. In what direction would REC’s aim to raise about Rs 3,500 crore through the yen-denominated green bonds pan out? Republic Business takes a deep dive

Green infrastructure projects

REC Limited has been at the forefront of green initiatives with the renewable sector comprising a substantial 24 per cent or Rs 24,994 crore of the overall sanctions. As a strategic partner to the Government of India’s ‘Energy Transition Goals’, REC’s financial contributions play a pivotal role towards achieving 500 GW installed renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The ‘Maharatna’ under the Ministry of Power and a leading non-banking NBFC has issued its inaugural JPY 61.1 billion five-year, 5.25-year and ten-year green bonds issued under its US$ 10 billion global medium term notes programme. Proceeds from the issue of the Bonds will finance the green infrastructure projects, the company has stated, adding that these proceeds will be spent in accordance with the company’s green finance framework.

Cleaner and greener India

With the help of the supplementary energy transition process, REC has set an ambitious target of creating loan assets of Rs 3 lakh crore by 2030, which is almost ten-fold of the present RE portfolio of REC exemplifying its vision for a cleaner and greener India. The successful MoUs under the renewable segment signed during the G20 Summit, at around Rs 2.86 lakh crore, further underscore REC's leadership in driving India's journey towards a sustainable and eco-friendly future.

Image credit: Unsplash

REC sets Rs 1 lakh crore sanction target for infrastructure space including roads and highways in FY 24. Chairman and Managing Director of REC Limited, Vivek Kumar Dewangan said India's energy transition demands a visionary approach to financing that aligns with REC’s commitment to sustainable development towards a cleaner and greener energy landscape.

“REC stands resolute in its pledge to promote green and clean energy through this Green issuance. As a frequent issuer in the international debt capital markets, we are always in the lookout to tap new markets and further diversify our funding sources,” Kumar said.

Record-setting transaction

REC Limited’s eleventh venture into the international bond market and inaugural Yen Bond issuance is also the first Yen Green Bonds issuance by any Indian PSU, said the company communique. “We are delighted to successfully price our inaugural Euro-Yen Green bonds, which reaffirms REC’s position as an established issuer with deep access to global funding, while maintaining the overall cost of funding lower than the industry standards,” Chairman and Managing Director of REC Limited, Vivek Kumar Dewangan said.

Image credit: Unsplash

The five-year, 5.25-year and ten 10-year bonds have been issued at yield of 1.76 per cent, 1.79 per cent and 2.20 per cent respectively. This also becomes the largest ever Euro-Yen issuance in South and South East Asia. It is also the largest Yen-denominated issuance from India. REC to its credit also has the largest non-sovereign Yen-denominated issuance ever from South and South East Asia.

The transaction witnessed interest both from Japanese and international accounts with the number of orders from each at 50 per cent, international allocation being one of the highest for any other Indian Yen deal. Earlier, REC had roped-in banks to facilitate this issuance, and enlisted DBS Bank, Mizuho, MUFG, and SMBC Nikko as joint lead managers for the proposed issue.

Speaking about the market appeal, the company top brass had emphasised the appeal of the yen market due to its comparatively lower interest rates and the resulting reduced withholding tax, unlike the dollar bond market, which entails a discouraging 20 per cent withholding tax.