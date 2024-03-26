×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

YouTube removes over 2.2 mn videos in India over community norm violation in Oct-Dec

The Google-owned video streaming platform said it works hard to maintain a safe and vibrant community.

Reported by: Business Desk
YouTube
YouTube | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

YouTube videos: Over 2.25 million videos have been removed by YouTube in India between October and December 2023 for violation of its community guidelines, with India topping the list of video takedowns ahead of nations like the US and Russia.

Singapore with 1,243,871 video takedowns ranked second on that list and the United States (788,354) was placed third, according to YouTube's data on video removals by the country/region of upload.

Advertisement

Indonesia ranked fourth (770,157), while for Russia the number of video takedowns stood at 516,629, as per YouTube’s Community Guidelines Enforcement report that provides global data on the flags YouTube receives and how the Google-owned platform enforces policies.

Globally, during the period (Q4 2023) YouTube removed over 9 million videos for falling foul of its community norms. More than 96 per cent of these videos were first flagged by machines rather than humans.

Advertisement

The videos were removed for violating community norms on parameters like harmful or dangerous content, child safety, violent or graphic content, nudity and sexual content, misinformation and others.

The latest report showed that between October and December 2023, over 2.25 million videos (2,254,902) were removed in India for violating YouTube’s community guidelines. India topped the list of 30 countries in video removals.

Advertisement

Globally, 20.5 million (20,592,341) channels were removed by YouTube for violating its community guidelines during the quarter ended in December 2023.

The report explained that when a channel is terminated, all of its videos are removed. The number of such videos removed during this time period due to a channel-level termination stood at 95.5 million (95,534,236).

Advertisement

"A YouTube channel is terminated if it accrues three community guidelines strikes in 90 days, has a single case of severe abuse (such as predatory behaviour), or is determined to be wholly dedicated to violating our guidelines (as is often the case with spam accounts)," YouTube said.

The Google-owned video streaming platform said it works hard to maintain a safe and vibrant community.

Advertisement

"We have Community Guidelines that set the rules of the road for what we don’t allow on YouTube," it said.

For instance, it does not allow pornography, incitement to violence, harassment, or hate speech. YouTube said it relies on a combination of people and technology to flag inappropriate content and enforce these guidelines. Flags can come from automated flagging systems, from members of the Priority Flagger program, or from users in the broader YouTube community. 

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs) 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Govt Directs All Its Hospitals To Ensure That CCTV Cameras Are Functional At All Times

Delhi Govt Directs

2 minutes ago
Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda Dies At 95

Swami Smaranananda dies

4 minutes ago
Delhi Markets

Shopping Havens in Delhi

5 minutes ago
Mumbai won't face water crisis as sufficient water available in reservoirs

Mumbai Water Crisis

7 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ram Mandir Ayodhya

8 minutes ago
Famous Flea Markets in the world

Famous Flea Markets

8 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024 LIVE BLOG

10 minutes ago
Summer workout

Workout Mistakes

10 minutes ago
Pets

Summer Pet Care

13 minutes ago
The MS Dali collided with one of the support structures of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

13 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Should kejriwal Quit?

13 minutes ago
Zodiac Signs

Health Risks

14 minutes ago
Denim

Ways To Clean Your Denim

16 minutes ago
Amit Shah

AFSPA Repeal J&K

18 minutes ago
Mocktails

Summer Mocktails To Try

18 minutes ago
West Bengal: Minor Girl Raped At Home, BJP Blames TMC Leader’s Son

West Bengal: Minor Girl

20 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP List for WB

21 minutes ago
Denim

Denim Alternatives

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan SHUTS DOWN with troll with savage response

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. 'Whenever Virat Kohli retires, people will..': Pietersen's prediction

    Sports 11 hours ago

  3. BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose Faces Former Father-in-Law Kalyan Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  4. Not Veer Savarkar Or Madgaon Express, THIS Movie Ruled BO On Holi

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. Antarctica: Meet 'Maruti', the 1st Penguin to Visit India's Research Stn

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo