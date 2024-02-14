English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Zee Entertainment focuses on frugality and quality content for growth

Goenka also announced plans for a sound recalibration of the OTT cost structure, with a gradual recovery in ZEEL's margins.

Business Desk
Zee Entertainment
Zee Entertainment | Image:Zee Entertainment
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

ZEEL growth plans: Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) is charting a strategic course focused on frugality, optimisation, and a renewed emphasis on quality content, according to Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka. In the company's first earnings call since the collapse of the merger deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment last month, Goenka outlined a vision for 8 to 10 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) revenue growth, with digital business expected to grow even faster.

"We will have a sharper emphasis on frugality, with a crystal-clear focus on quality and output," Goenka stated, highlighting the company's commitment to streamlining operations and enhancing returns on investments across various verticals, including technology, content, and marketing. He emphasised that these measures would elevate and streamline existing capabilities to align with robust growth plans.

Advertisement

Sound recalibration

Goenka also announced plans for a sound recalibration of the OTT cost structure, with a gradual recovery in ZEEL's margins expected to reflect in the second half of FY25. The company aims to achieve an industry-leading EBITDA margin profile of 18 to 20 per cent by FY26.

Advertisement

"We remain confident that ZEEL’s fundamentals remain unmatched across the industry, and the company is well equipped to compete as a major player in the sector," Goenka added, expressing optimism about ZEEL's future growth opportunities. He concluded by stating that, with the support of shareholders, ZEEL is poised to return to strong operating levels, generating higher value for stakeholders.

In its latest financial report, ZEEL reported a two-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 58.54 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2023, despite a 2.36 per cent drop in total income to Rs 2,073.36 crore.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

11 minutes ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

an hour ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

an hour ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

4 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

16 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

16 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

16 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

17 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SBI posts biggest 1-day gain in a year, hits record high

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. BOC Aviation Inks Finance Lease Deal for Four Airbus A320NEO with IndiGo

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali LIVE: 'Lip Service is Not Enough', WB Governor on Violence

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. 'Those who are MARRIED...': Dhawan's video on Valentines Day GOES VIRAL

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Bengal BJP Chief Injured After Clash With Cops Enroute Sandeshkhali

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement