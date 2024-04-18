Advertisement

ZEEL organisational revamp: With the objective to boost operational efficiency, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Wednesday announced a revamped organisational structure.

As a part of the restructuring, MD and CEO Punit Goenka will assume direct responsibility for pivotal segments, which majorly includes the domestic broadcast media business.

After getting an approval by the board, the new framework delineates ZEEL's operations into four distinct business segments including broadcast, digital, movies, and music. This targeted approach is designed to optimize focus and drive growth across each specialised area.

Amit Goenka, presently looking after the digital business, will now undertake additional responsibilities. He will oversee the international broadcast domain, enterprise technology, broadcast operations, and engineering. Furthermore, Amit Goenka will directly supervise original content endeavors, including movies, under the revamped structure.

The move signifies ZEE Entertainment's commitment to adaptability and agility in navigating the evolving media landscape. By consolidating leadership and streamlining operations, the company aims to capitalize on emerging opportunities while reinforcing its market position.

(With PTI inputs)