sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |

Published 16:19 IST, October 24th 2024

Food Delivery Gets Costlier as Zomato and Swiggy Hike Platform Fee Ahead of Festivals

Zomato and Swiggy hike platform fees to Rs 10 in select cities ahead of the festive season, citing operational adjustments amid growth challenges.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Zomato and Swiggy Hike Platform Fees to Rs 10 in Select Cities Ahead of Festive Season
Zomato and Swiggy Hike Platform Fees to Rs 10 in Select Cities Ahead of Festive Season | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:11 IST, October 24th 2024