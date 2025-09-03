'2nd Best Asian Team For a Reason': Pakistan Brutally Trolled After Embarrassing 18-Run Loss vs Afghanistan

Pak vs Afg: It was an evening to forget for Pakistan as they lost by 18 runs against Afghanistan in a tri-series game in Sharjah. This tri-series was being looked at as a tournament where the teams can get acclimatized to the conditions in the middle east ahead of the Asia Cup. Pakistan went into the match as favourites and hence the loss will hurt the Men in Green.

Following the loss, Pakistan is getting trolled from all quarters as most reckon Afghanistan is now the second-best team in Asia. Pakistan will look to forget about this win and look ahead, but again, that is easier said than done. Here is how fans reacted to Pakistan's embarrassing loss.

'2nd Best Asian Team For a Reason'

Afghanistan Clinical

The Rashid Khan-led side were clinical in their approach as they got the better of Pakistan. It was the spinners who choked the Pakistani batters. Noor Ahmed, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi were the stars for Afghanistan. This win against Pakistan will give them a lot of confidence going into the Asia Cup 2025. Afghanistan top the table in the tri-series with two wins in three games.