'We Are Coming': Ajinkya Rahane's Faith Misplaced In KKR As He Remains Hopeful Of Making It To Playoffs Despite CSK Loss

Ajinkya Rahane led Kolkata Knight Riders succumbed to a two wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match as their chances of making it to the playoffs were further dented. Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL title in the 2024 season of the tournament but their defense of their title is not going the way they would have liked as they have so far 11 points to their name and are in sixth place in the points table. Despite this, Ajinkya Rahane remains hopeful of making it to the playoffs for the 2025 season of the IPL.

Ajinkya Rahane Believes KKR Can Still Make It To The Playoffs

Following a two wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders' playoff chances were seriously dented as they remain on 11 points with two matches to go. Despite this KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane stated that he believes in his team and they can still make it to the playoffs.

“I think on 15 points, we can still qualify. We still got to think positive. We have two games left, one against Hyderabad and then Bangalore. So as a team, we have to be positive, think about how can we win the next two games. We are playing very good cricket. Last three games were really good. This one didn't go to our plan, but again, as a team, we are coming back,” said Ajinkya Rahane after KKR lost to Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match.

KKR's Playoff Chances Following Loss To CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently on 11 points in the IPL standings. Three teams- RCB, GT and PBKS have 15 or more points. Kolkata Knight Riders if they want to qualify for the playoffs will have to rely on other teams to do so. Mumbai Indians currently have 14 points and KKR will be hoping that Mumbai lose both of those matches and remain on 14 points.