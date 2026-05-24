Arjun Gets Nod Of Approval From Father Sachin Tendulkar After LSG Debut: 'Cricket Tests Patience As Much As Skill'

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised his son Arjun Tendulkar after his debut for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026, highlighting his patience, discipline and hard work during a long wait for opportunities.



Taking to X, Sachin wrote, “Well done, Arjun. Proud of the way you've carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match.”



He further added, “Cricket tests patience as much as skill, and you handled both beautifully today. Keep your feet on the ground, and continue being in love with the game like you always have. Love you always.”



In his maiden IPL appearance this season for LSG, Arjun bowled four overs, conceding 36 runs and picking up the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh, who scored 69 off 39 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

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The left-arm pacer's LSG debut came after a long wait on the sidelines, with his performance drawing attention despite being expensive in a high-scoring encounter.



Coming to the match, Punjab Kings produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets in their IPL 2026 clash in Lucknow, chasing down a target of 197 with ease.

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Skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a brilliant unbeaten maiden IPL century (101 off 51 balls), while Prabhsimran Singh contributed a fluent 69 off 39 balls as the duo powered PBKS to a strong finish and moved the side to fourth in the standings with 15 points.