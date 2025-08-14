Republic World
  • Pakistan Cricket Get Wake up Call From Shoaib Akhtar After West Indies Humiliation, Legend Calls For 'Change of Mindset'

Updated 14 August 2025 at 15:26 IST

Pakistan Cricket: Following the embarrassing loss against West Indies, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has called for a number of changes.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan, Shoaib Akhtar
Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan, Shoaib Akhtar | Image: ANI

West Indies vs Pakistan: It was stunning to see the way Pakistan were beaten by West Indies in the ODI series. Following the loss, Pakistan faced a lot of criticism from all quarters and now former cricketer and a legend Shoaib Akhtar has come out and passed a few suggestions. As per Akhtar, the players need to change their attitude and mindset. 

‘The intent should be to win’

“We used to have expressive and explosive talent, and we played like that. We were never dependent on one individual, everyone chipped in. No one used to look for escape routes. The environment has changed, and in the last 10–15 years, everyone has started playing for themselves. Everyone is playing for their averages. The intent should be to win matches for your country,” Akhtar said on the Game On Hai show.

“We need to change the intent, the mindset, and create that atmosphere. You need to play according to modern cricket. How hard is that to understand?” Akhtar blasted the Pakistan side.

India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan have the Asia Cup 2025 to look at next. In the continental tournament, Pakistan would be one of the hot contenders. They would certainly like to do well and silence their critics. 

For the unversed, there is much speculation over the game will happen or not. The game is set to happen on September 14 at the Dubai International stadium.

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 14 August 2025 at 15:22 IST