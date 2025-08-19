Republic World
Updated 19 August 2025 at 14:59 IST

Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan Demoted In Pakistan's Central Contracts, PCB Add More Insult To Star Duo's Injury After Infamous Asia Cup 2025 Snub

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the list of its central contractors for the 2025-26 season. Both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been demoted to Category B.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the list of its central contractors for the 2025-26 season. The likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been demoted to Category B, and no player has been selected for the highest category A, PCB has announced.

This is a huge blow to both babar and Rizwan, who were also not selected for the Asia Cup 202,5 which will be held in the T20 format. 12 players have been added to the contract list. They are, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim.

Eight Players have also been excluded from the latest list of contracted players.

PCB's List Of Centrally Contracted Players

Category B (10 players): Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Category C (10 players): Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Saud Shakeel.

Category D (10 players): Ahmed Daniyal, Hussain Talat, Khurram Shahzad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Mirza, Shan Masood and Sufyan Moqim.

(More To Follow)

Published By : Anirban Sarkar

Published On: 19 August 2025 at 12:02 IST

