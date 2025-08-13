'Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan ko Nikalo': Fans Troll Pakistan Stars After Another Failure vs West Indies

Updated 13 August 2025 at 10:04 IST
West Indies vs Pakistan: It was a day to forget for the Pakistan side as they were thrashed by West Indies in the third ODI on Tuesday. Following the loss, stars Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan are facing the brunt on social space. Both did not come goods with the bat and that is the reason. Babar scored nine runs, while Rizwan perished for a golden duck. Pakistan eventually lost the match by 202 runs. And in the process, they lost the series 2-1. This is a shambolic show by the Men in Green ahead of the much-awaited Asia Cup.
Fans are now urging the PCB to take a stern call and throw Babar and Rizwan out of the team.
For the hosts, skipper Shai Hope led from the front with a captains knock as he hit 120 runs after being put in to bat as the West Indies managed 294/6 in 50 overs. His knock also earned him the Player of the Match. His 120 came off 94 balls and his knock was laced with 10 fours and five sixes.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 13 August 2025 at 09:59 IST