'Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan ko Nikalo': Fans Troll Pakistan Stars After Another Failure vs West Indies

West Indies vs Pakistan: It was a day to forget for the Pakistan side as they were thrashed by West Indies in the third ODI on Tuesday. Following the loss, stars Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan are facing the brunt on social space. Both did not come goods with the bat and that is the reason. Babar scored nine runs, while Rizwan perished for a golden duck. Pakistan eventually lost the match by 202 runs. And in the process, they lost the series 2-1. This is a shambolic show by the Men in Green ahead of the much-awaited Asia Cup.