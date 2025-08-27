Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan Unfit For T20s? Ex-Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur's Sensational Take After Asia Cup 2025 Snub

Asia Cup 2025: Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan - two of Pakistan's most experienced cricketers - were not picked for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 and that surprised many. Days after the snub, former head coach and former team director Mickey Arthur has gone on record and made a huge claim. As per Arthur, Babar and Rizwan are good players, but they have not adapted to the shortest format.

‘They are not perfect for the kind of cricket’

“Both Babar and Rizwan are excellent players, but cricket has evolved. They are not perfect for the kind of cricket needed to play in T20s today,” Arthur said as quoted by Minute Mirror.

Arthur, who was in charge of the Men in Green when they won the 2017 Champions Trophy, backed current coach Mike Hesson for taking the tough calls.

“Hesson, along with the captain Agha Salman, desires that the team plays as per their own strategy. They are shaping a style that is tailored for contemporary T20 cricket, and that comes with tough calls,” Arthur further commented.

Pakistan Cricket in Docks

Cricket in Pakistan has not been doing well and the recent results are a testament of that. They would be hopeful that with all the changes that have been made to the Asia Cup squad, it works. Pakistan will field a young team and it would hence be interesting to see how they perform.