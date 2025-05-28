BCCI Punishes LSG Captain Rishabh Pant For IPL Code Of Conduct Breach vs RCB; Hefty Fine Slapped

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2025: It could have been a night to remember for Rishabh Pant and the Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, but it was not to be. And then to make matters worse, Pant has been reprimanded by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). He has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their match.

Also, as it was Lucknow's third offence of the 2025 season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pant was fined Rs 30 lakh. The other players who featured in the game, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined Rs 12 lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

Reflecting on the season gone by, Pant reckoned a lot of injury concerns during the season hurt their chances.

‘There were a lot of injury concerns’

"Eventually you got to play 40 overs of good cricket. 20 overs will definitely not save you in a T20 game and that's been our story. There were a lot of injury concerns before the tournament, that's something that hurt us going through the season," Pant said at the post-match presentation.

Despite scoring a blistering century, Pant ended up on the losing side as RCB gunned down a record 228 to ensure a top-2 finish. Pant set Ekana alight with his strokeplay as he hit a brilliant 118* off 61 balls. His knock was studded with eight sixes and 11 fours.