BoycottAsiaCup Trends as Fans Urge BCCI to Snub India-Pakistan Game

Asia Cup 2025: As per schedule, India is set to lock horns with Pakistan in a cricket match on September 14 - which is less that three weeks away. But with the wounds still fresh after the Pahalgam attack, Indian fans want the Board of Control of Cricket in India to not play Pakistan at the continental event. That is also the reason why #BoycottAsiaCup is trending on X on Friday.

While the chorus to boycott that high-profile game peaks, it would be interesting to see if there is a last-minute twist to this or not. Without a doubt, if the game happens, India would be favourites to win it. For the unversed, there is also a lot of revenue at stake when the two sides play cricket. Here is how fans are reacting to it on social space.

#BoycottAsiaCup

India Hot Contenders

Defending champions India would start as hot contenders again in the eight-nation tournament. Suryakumar Yadav would be leading the Indian team, while Shubman Gill would be his deputy.