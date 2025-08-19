'Cannot Undermine Shubman Gill': Harbhajan Singh's 11th Hour Pitch to BCCI Ahead of India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025 Announcement

Asia Cup 2025: The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to announce the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday. While most reports claim that Shubman Gill will be ignored, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh gives the Indian board a mild warning. As per Harbhajan, Gill cannot be ‘undermined’. Harbhajan feels despite having a settled team, Gill can still find a spot as he can adapt and can win T20 games on his own as well.

‘He is an all-format player’

"Yes, we do have players like Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, but you cannot undermine or underestimate Shubman Gill. He is a very talented batter who can adapt to any format. He is an all-format player. In my opinion, he can play T20s and even dominate the format. We as fans are used to seeing fours and sixes every ball, but you also need batters who can play long innings and rescue the team when required,” Harbhajan told TimesofIndia.com.

Gill was the captain of the Test side that toured England. He emerged as the leading run-getter in the five-match series and led the side to a well-fought 2-2 draw. He received much-praise for the way he led the side during the transition phase.

Asia Cup 2025 India Squad

It would be extremely surprising if Gill is picked as India have a settled top-order featuring Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav.