Updated 18 August 2025 at 16:39 IST

Citing Virat Kohli's Example; Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan Asked to Retire After PCB Snubs Them From Pakistan's Squad For Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan have been requested by a former Pakistan cricketer to retire from T20Is.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan
Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan | Image: AP/ANI
Asia Cup 2025: Virat Kohli, arguably the best batter in the world, called it a day after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup. Now, a former Pakistan cricketer Tanveer Ahmed has urged Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to consider retiring after Asia Cup snub. Now will they retire or not remains to be seen, Tanveer claimed that ‘respect matters’ - something Kohli got. Babar and Rizwan have not been in good form with the bat and that is where the problem lies. 

‘Izzat nahi ha tou retirement ley lo’

"Meri Babar Azam aur Rizwan say request hai ager ap log yeh samajhtey hain ap logon ke izzat nahi ha tou retirement ley lo international cricket say humarey samne virat kohli ke examples hain. @babarazam258, @iMRizwanPak izzat apney hath main ha

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced a fairly inexperienced side for the continental event which starts from September 9. 

India vs Pakistan - Asia Cup 2025

India take on Pakistan in a high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International stadium on September 14. There are still speculations over the clash as some sections in India do not want their national team to play Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. Earlier, the Legends boycotted their match against their Pakistan counterparts at the World Championship of Legends. 

The Indian team took the call despite it being played at a neutral venue in Birmingham. Asia Cup starts from September 9 and India play their opener against UAE on September 10. The summit clash will take place on September 28. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 18 August 2025 at 16:30 IST

