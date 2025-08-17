Desperate PCB Opt For One Final Reset, Pakistan Team Management Drop Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan From Their Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Updated 17 August 2025 at 14:23 IST
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's fortunes refuse to change irrespective of the brand of cricket and the format that they play. At this point in time, Pakistan have become a team that struggles in the Test and the One Day International (ODI) format. In their recently concluded tour to the West Indies, Pakistan won the three-match T20I series by 2-1 and ended up losing the ODI series by 2-1. As embarrassing as it may sound, Pakistan lost the last ODI by 202 runs.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup to be played in the UAE. The squad announced by the PCB does not include three senior Pakistan players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan. Salman Ali Agha will lead the Pakistan team in the upcoming continental tournament.
After Pakistan's exit from the ICC World T20 last year, the PCB had made it clear that Babar and Rizwan will have to make way for youngsters of the side. The upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will also be a dress rehearsal for Pakistan and the other teams for the upcoming 2026 edition of the World T20. Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside Oman, India and the UAE.
Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.
Pakistan recently succumbed to their worst defeat against West Indies. The Caribbean players bundled Pakistan out for 92 runs and defeated them by 202 runs in the third and the final ODI of the series. West Indies defeated Pakistan in a series after 34-odd years.
