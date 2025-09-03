Did You Remember Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan While Chasing vs Afghanistan? Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf Answers | WATCH VIDEO

Pak vs Afg: Pakistan entered the game in Sharjah as the favourites against Afghanistan on Tuesday, but ended up losing the game by 18 runs. Following the loss, the Men in Green faced a lot of criticism. In fact, Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf, who picked up four wickets, was at the post-match press conference. And at the PC, he was asked if they missed veterans Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan during the chase. To that, he said that while playing they do not even think of their families.

“During a match, you don’t even miss your family we just think about the game and you're talking about missing colleagues," Ashraf said.

Here is the clip that is now going viral.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, the loss will hurt Pakistan as it comes just ahead of the much-awaited Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Green will look to get their act together and get back to winning ways when they take on UAE in their next game on September 4. For the unversed, Pakistan play their Asia Cup 2025 opener against Oman on September 12, a couple of days ahead of the high-voltage clash against arch-rivals India in Dubai.

Can Pakistan Challenge India?

Without any doubt, India will start overwhelming favourites. In recent times, the level of cricket in Pakistan has plummeted, while India have been on a rampage at multi-nation events.