'Don’t Really Think': Pakistan Captain Salman Agha's Bizarre Response to 'India Number One Asian Team' Claim Ahead of Tournament

Asia Cup 2025: The Captains Press Conference on Tuesday got interesting when all the eight leaders of their respective teams met in Dubai. At the PC, Pakistan captain Salman Agha was put in a spot when a journalist asked him about India being the number one team at the continental tournament. To that question, Agha said he begs to differ with that opinion because he reckons in T20Is, anyone can beat anyone as it is a short format.

‘Don’t really think anyone is a favourite’

Question: Do you believe India is the number one team in the Asia Cup?

Salman Ali Agha said, "In T20Is, I don’t really think anyone is a favourite. It’s a very fast format, and the game can change in just one over."

"Fast bowlers are naturally aggressive, and you can’t take that away from them — that’s what drives them. Whoever wants to show that aggression on the field is free to do so, as long as it stays within the spirit of the game. From my side, there are no restrictions," Agha said at the pre-tournament press conference.

At the presser, Agha sounded optimistic. He recently led the Pakistan side to victory in the tri-series. Pakistan play their Asia Cup 2025 opener against Oman on September 12. After that game, Pakistan will play against India in the big-ticket game. The anticipation for that clash is huge as advertisers expect the match will generate massive viewership revenue.

India Firm Favourites

Despite Pakistan featuring in the tournament, India will start overwhelming favourites. For the unversed, India are the most successful side in the history of Asia Cup having won the event eight times.