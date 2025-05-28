From Jos Buttler To Jacob Bethell: List Of Overseas Players Who Will Miss The IPL 2025 Playoffs

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians have qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Playoffs. The franchises need to make significant changes to their Playing Eleven during the knock-out stage matches of the IPL 2025, as most overseas players are returning to their respective countries due to national duties.

As per the previous schedule of the IPL 2025, the extravagant T20 tournament was supposed to be held on May 25th at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, since IPL 2025 was suspended for one week due to the escalation in the India-Pakistan border, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had to make changes to the schedule.

The Qualifier 1 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is scheduled to take place on May 29th at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Gujarat Titans will take on Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on May 30th, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host Qualifier 2 on June 1st. Meanwhile, the Final clash of the cash-rich tournament will be played on June 3rd at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Now, as the tournament was postponed for one week, many overseas players had to leave the cash-rich tournament before the Playoffs, because of national duties.

Here's A List Of Foreign Players Who Will Miss IPL 2025 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians will be the most affected side during the knock-out stage. Three of their top overseas players Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, and Ryan Rickelton will miss the remaining matches of the IPL 2025.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-based franchise has already named the replacements. Charith Asalanka, and Richard Gleeson will take Jacks and Bosch's place in the squad. On the other hand, England star Jonny Bairstow will replace Rickelton.

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi and England batter Jacob Bethell will miss the IPL 2025 Playoffs with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

During the IPL 2025 Playoffs, Blessing Muzarabani will replace Ngidi. On the other hand, Tim Seifert will take Bethell's place.

Gujarat Titans will also miss two overseas players in the knockout stage of the tournament. Kagiso Rabada and Jos Buttler will miss the upcoming matches of the IPL 2025 due to national duties.

Buttler's absence will play a crucial role in the Gujarat-based franchise squad. Kusal Mendis will be replacing Buttler.

Punjab Kings will miss just one overseas player in the IPL 2025 Playoffs. South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen will miss the remainder matches for the Punjab Kings. The Kings have not named any replacement.

PBKS, RCB Finish Top Two At IPL 2025 Standings