Gareth Southgate Expected To Be In Attendance At Eden Gardens For KKR vs RR Showdown After Surprise Appearance in Jaipur

Football and cricket will be in the same cosmos once again as former England football manager Gareth Southgate will be in attendance for another IPL match. His support for the Rajasthan Royals was well-known during his surprise appearance in Jaipur. Southgate donned a pink RR kit during their match. His appearance is expected to happen once again, and the unification of cricket and football is expected to happen at Eden Gardens when the Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns against the visiting Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate Expected To Visit Kolkata's Eden Gardens

Cricket fans were left stunned when Gareth Southgate made a surprise appearance at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The former England manager was seen sitting in the stands and supporting the Rajasthan Royals. Southgate was seen with his family as they watched the RR vs MI clash. After his appearance in Jaipur, he will be in Kolkata to watch the Royals play against the defending champions, the Kolkata Knight Riders.

As per Sangbad Pratidin, Gareth Southgate is currently on a tour of India with his wife and his fondness for the Rajasthan Royals is rooted in his association with the franchise's CEO, Jake Lush McCrum. McCrum is also linked to football, as his great-great-grandfather is the inventor of the penalty kick. Southgate has won one match while in India, and he is expected to be in the stands for the upcoming KKR vs RR fixture at Eden Gardens.

Will Southgate Visit The Indian Football Clubs?

Gareth Southgate is expected to visit Kolkata, which is considered the Mecca of Indian football. The Indian Football's Big Three football clubs — East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG & Mohammedan SC — are based in the region. However, Southgate may not visit them and will only be there for the IPL match in Kolkata.

"Due to lack of time, he may not be able to visit the traditional football clubs in Kolkata, nor the former England manager. But he will stay at Eden," the franchise CEO said, as quoted by the report.

The Kolkata vs Rajasthan clash will take place at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 04, 2025, from 03:30 PM IST.