Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Opens Up On Ashish Nehra's Influence In GT Squad, Calls Him 'Simple, Straightforward'

IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans (GT) clinched a three-wicket triumph over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Tuesday, May 6th.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 43-run knock from 46 balls at a strike rate of 93.48. Gill hammered three fours and one six during his time on the crease against the Mumbai Indians. The 25-year-old's knock came to an end in the 15th over after star MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah removed him from the crease.

GT Holds Top Spot On IPL 2025 Standings

Following the win, Gujarat Titans moved to the top spot on the IPL 2025 standings with 16 points and have a net run rate of +0.793. GT won eight matches and conceded three defeats in the ongoing edition of the tournament so far. In their previous five fixtures, GT suffered just one defeat.

Head Coach Ashish Nehra played a pivotal role behind the one-time champions' success in the 18th edition of the cash-rich tournament.

While speaking exclusively on Star Sports Press Room, GT spinner Sai Kishore showered praise on head coach Ashish Nehra and pointed out his qualities. He added that there is no room for complacency with the former cricketer because he will always point out if a player is doing something wrong. The 28-year-old added that the GT head coach is 'simple, straightforward, and always to the point'

"When Ashish Nehra is there, nobody can be complacent. Even after the last game against the Mumbai Indians, he said we didn’t play well and need to improve in specific areas. There is no room for complacency because he’ll always let you know when something’s not right. He keeps things simple, straightforward, and to the point. He’s always there to appreciate you, but he will also step in if you're going off track. That way, everyone stays aligned to the team’s cause," Sai Kishore said on the Star Sports Press Room.

Sai Kishore's Numbers In IPL