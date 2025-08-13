Harbhajan Singh Wants India to Skip Asia Cup 2025 Clash vs Pakistan, Call it a 'Small Matter'

India vs Pakistan: We are less than a month away from the start of the Asia Cup in the UAE, but there is still a lot of uncertainty over the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash. The match is scheduled to take place on September 14, but will it happen is the question. In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, where innocent Indians were killed - India have been reluctant to keep any ties with Pakistan, be it on the sporting arena. Recently, the India Champions team forfieted their semi-final match at the WCL against their Pakistani counterparts and now the question is over will the national team go ahead and play with Pakistan.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes that cannot happen after what happened at Pahalgam. He also said skipping the game is a very small thing.

‘This is a very small thing’

“They need to understand what is important and what is not. This is as simple as that. For me, the soldier who stands on the border, whose family often doesn’t get to see him, who sometimes sacrifices his life and never returns home — their sacrifice is so immense for all of us. Compared to that, this is a very small thing, that we can't skip playing one cricket match. It's a very small matter," he told TOI.

ALSO READ: Roger Binny To Stay On As BCCI President Despite Crossing Age Threshold

‘Khoon aur paani ek saath nahi beh sakte’

"Our government has the same stance, 'Khoon aur paani ek saath nahi beh sakte.' (blood and sweat cannot co-exist). It cannot be the case that there’s fighting on the border, tensions between the two nations, and we go to play cricket. Until these big issues are resolved, cricket is a very small matter. The nation always comes first," he added.