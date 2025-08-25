Haris Rauf Reeks Fake Confidence Ahead of India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Game | WATCH VIDEO

Asia Cup 2025: The excitement of the much-awaited India-Pakistan game is picking up by the day. With less than three weeks to go for the high-profile game, mind games have already started. Haris Rauf, who is part of the Asia Cup squad, was asked a question by a fan randomly. Rauf was asked about the chances of the Men in Green against India at the continental tournament.

Without a lot of thinking, Rauf claimed that Pakistan will win both the games against the arch-rivals. The clip of that moment has now surfaced on social space and is going viral.

WATCH VIDEO

Pakistan and India may end up playing twice in the continental tournament where eight nations will participate. Both the nations would be frontrunners for the title and could very well clash in the summit clash on September 28. The Men in Green would have a big advantage of the conditions in the UAE as they would be playing a tri-nation series just before the continental tournament. Pakistan play their tournament opener against Oman on September 12 before they take on India.

Asia Cup schedule

Pakistan's group fixtures in the Asia Cup:

12 September – Oman v Pakistan, Dubai

14 September – India v Pakistan, Dubai

17 September – UAE v Pakistan, Dubai

Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 squad

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.