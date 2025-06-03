'He Brought That Deep Fine Leg': Sunil Gavaskar Explains How Shreyas Iyer's Smart Move Got Rajat Patidar During RCB-PBKS IPL 2025 Final

Updated 3 June 2025 at 23:22 IST
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has had a season to remember as the captain and as a premier batter of the side. While the world has been lavishing praise on Iyer, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar gave fans an insight as to how Iyer trapped Patidar. Pointing how Iyer brought the deep fine leg inside the circle just to create an illusion for Patidar, who was then forced to play the scoop shot.
"You've got to say, good captaincy also from Shreyas Iyer. What he did was he had a deep fine leg, and he brought that deep fine leg into the 30m circle, therefore giving Patidar the thinking that he might be able to play a scoop shot over the fielder. And so what happened was you had to connect it, but when you are looking to play that shot, you've got to be absolutely spot on," Gavaskar said on air while doing commentary for Star Sports Network.
"That would have hit the middle of the middle stump. Even Patidar knew. He did not even wait for the umpire to lift his finger. That's very good bowling, and also very good captaincy from Shreyas Iyer," he further added.
At the time of filing the copy, it was RCB's game as Punjab required 29 off the final over. Kyle Jamieson is bowling the final over and celebrations have already started in Ahmedabad. Fans can already see Kohli getting emotional.
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.
Published 3 June 2025 at 23:19 IST