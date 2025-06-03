'He Brought That Deep Fine Leg': Sunil Gavaskar Explains How Shreyas Iyer's Smart Move Got Rajat Patidar During RCB-PBKS IPL 2025 Final

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has had a season to remember as the captain and as a premier batter of the side. While the world has been lavishing praise on Iyer, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar gave fans an insight as to how Iyer trapped Patidar. Pointing how Iyer brought the deep fine leg inside the circle just to create an illusion for Patidar, who was then forced to play the scoop shot.

‘He brought that deep fine leg into the 30m circle’

"You've got to say, good captaincy also from Shreyas Iyer. What he did was he had a deep fine leg, and he brought that deep fine leg into the 30m circle, therefore giving Patidar the thinking that he might be able to play a scoop shot over the fielder. And so what happened was you had to connect it, but when you are looking to play that shot, you've got to be absolutely spot on," Gavaskar said on air while doing commentary for Star Sports Network.

"That would have hit the middle of the middle stump. Even Patidar knew. He did not even wait for the umpire to lift his finger. That's very good bowling, and also very good captaincy from Shreyas Iyer," he further added.

